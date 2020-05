BRIEF-Biffa Furloughs About 35% Of I&C Employees Under Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

May 6 (Reuters) - Biffa PLC:

* BIFFA PLC - OVERALL INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL DIVISION REVENUES ARE DOWN AROUND 50% FROM THEIR POSITION PRIOR TO COVID-19

* BIFFA PLC - MUNICIPAL BUSINESS HAS REMAINED RESILIENT, WITH REVENUES REMAINING STABLE

* BIFFA PLC - IMPACT ACROSS RESOURCES & ENERGY HAVE SEEN REVENUES REDUCE BY AROUND 50% FROM THEIR POSITION PRIOR TO COVID-19

* BIFFA PLC - RIGHTSIZING I&C OPERATIONS BY RE-ROUTING TRUCKS, TAKING C40% OF FRONTLINE FLEET OFF ROAD

* BIFFA PLC - FURLOUGHING C35% OF I&C EMPLOYEES UNDER CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* BIFFA PLC - AT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 27 MARCH 2020, GROUP HAD OVER £150M OF AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY