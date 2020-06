June 5 (Reuters) - Biffa PLC:

* BIFFA PLC - BIFFA PLC PRELIMINARY RESULTS FY2020

* BIFFA - FY STATUTORY REVENUE 1,163.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,091.2 MILLION STG

* BIFFA - SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* BIFFA - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 71.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 64.0 MILLION STG

* BIFFA - FY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 56.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.5 MILLION STG

* BIFFA - NO FINAL DIVIDEND RECOMMENDED FOR FY20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: