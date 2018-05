May 1 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp:

* SEES Q2 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* FOR FISCAL 2018 Q2, COMPANY EXPECTS SAME STORE SALES TO BE IN FLAT TO POSITIVE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

* BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS - UNFAVORABLE RECORD WARM & DRY WEATHER CONDITIONS IN MARKETS THIS YEAR LED TO VERY WEAK SALES OVER FIRST SEVEN WEEKS OF QUARTER

* SALES AND MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS HAVE CONTINUED INTO Q2 TO DATE