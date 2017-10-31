BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 sales $270.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $272.3 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍for fiscal 2017 Q4, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit range​

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍for fiscal 2017 Q4 company expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.16 to $0.28​

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍company anticipates opening three stores in Q4 for fiscal 2017​

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - ‍for fiscal 2017 full year, company currently anticipates opening six new stores and closing three stores​