Sept 18 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc

* Big Lots affirms guidance for fiscal 2017 in advance of investor & analyst conference

* Reaffirms Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 to $0.05

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.15 to $4.25

* Big Lots Inc - ‍Affirms Q3 guidance for comparable store sales increase in low single digits​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $4.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: