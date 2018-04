BRIEF-Big Lots Announces Retirement Of President, CEO David Campisi

April 17 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc:

* BIG LOTS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF DAVID CAMPISI, PRESIDENT AND CEO

* BIG LOTS INC - CAMPISI, WHO HAD BEEN ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE FOR MEDICAL REASONS SINCE DECEMBER 2017, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

* BIG LOTS INC - BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO

* BIG LOTS INC - IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO

* BIG LOTS INC - LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI'S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES