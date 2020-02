Feb 25 (Reuters) - Big River Industries Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED OF 2.4 CENTS PER SHARE

* EXPECT SHORT TERM PERFORMANCE TO BE IMPACTED BY TIGHTER LOG SUPPLY DUE TO BUSHFIRES AS WELL AS UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19

* ANTICIPATE THAT REVENUE & EARNINGS FOR 2H20 SHOULD NOT DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE IN 1H20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: