Nov 21 (Reuters) - BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC:

* ‍H1 REVENUE £58.1 MILLION VERSUS £54.8 MILLION​

* H1 ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE £57.1 MILLION VERSUS £54.0 MILLION​

* ‍13% INCREASE IN INTERIM DIVIDEND TO 15.3 PENCE PER SHARE​

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX £30.6 MILLION VERSUS £27.0 MILLION​

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED EPRA DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 19.1 PENCE

* ‍H1 STORE EBITDA £39.7 MILLION VERSUS £36.9 MILLION​