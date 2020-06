June 9 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group PLC:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 26 PERCENT TO 93.4 MILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 5.2 PERCENT TO 71 MILLION STG

* FY REVENUE ROSE 3.1 PERCENT TO 129.3 MILLION STG

* FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 4.3 PERCENT TO 80 MILLION STG

* FY FINAL DIVIDEND 16.7P

* WE HAVE NOT FURLOUGHED ANY EMPLOYEES, NOR HAVE WE PARTICIPATED IN ANY OF GOVERNMENT’S LOAN SUPPORT SCHEMES

* BUSINESS SHOULD BE FINANCED CONSERVATIVELY WITH A MODEST AMOUNT OF DEBT

* FY OCCUPANCY - LIKE-FOR-LIKE STORES 81.3% VERSUS 82.4%