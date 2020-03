BRIEF-Big Yellow Group Says Winding Down Construction On Camberwell, Bracknell & Battersea

March 26 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group PLC:

* CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

* OVER PAST WEEK WE HAVE SEEN AN INCREASE IN DEMAND FROM DOMESTIC AND STUDENT CUSTOMERS URGENTLY NEEDING STORAGE

* SEEN NEW BUSINESS CUSTOMERS MOVE IN, THAT HAS BEEN OUTWEIGHED BY SOME BUSINESSES DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY CLOSURES CHOOSING TO MOVE OUT

* HAVE AGREED A RENT HOLIDAY OR A DEFERRAL ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS FOR SOME CUSTOMERS, PRINCIPALLY BUSINESSES

* CURRENT LIKE-FOR-LIKE OCCUPANCY ACROSS PORTFOLIO IS 81.6% ACROSS 56,000 CUSTOMERS

* WINDING DOWN CONSTRUCTION ON CAMBERWELL, BRACKNELL AND BATTERSEA, WITH A VIEW TO THEM BEING SHUT DOWN SAFELY IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

* COST TO COMPLETE OF STORES AS OF TODAY IS APPROXIMATELY £13 MILLION