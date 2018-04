April 6 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group PLC:

* ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF A SITE IN UXBRIDGE FOR A NEW 55,000 SQ FT STORE, SUBJECT TO PLANNING

* BEEN GRANTED PLANNING CONSENT FOR OUR NEW 72,000 SQ FT STORE IN CAMBERWELL, LONDON.