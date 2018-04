BRIEF-Bigben Interactive FY Sales Up At 245.4 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA:

* REG-BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : ANNUAL SALES FOR FY 2017/18 UP BY 17.9% AT 245.4 M€

* MOBILE ACTIVITY RECORDED A 14.7% GROWTH WITH 121.0 M EUR SALES IN FY 2017/18.

* SALES SHOULD SHOW A PARTICULARLY SIGNIFICANT GROWTH AS FROM 1(ST )QUARTER OF FY 2018/2019

* PUBLISHING SALES SHOULD AT LEAST DOUBLE THROUGHOUT CURRENT FY WHEN COMPARED TO FY 2017/2018

* PROJECTIONS FOR FY 2018/2019 DISCLOSED IN 28 MAY PRESS RELEASE FOR FY 2017/2018 YEAR-END RESULTS

* CONFIRMS TARGETS LINKED TO "BIGBEN 2020" PLAN