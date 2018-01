Jan 22 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 80.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 71.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES FOR Q4 2017/18 TURNOVER OF SAME ORDER AS IN Q4 2016/17

* PUBLISHING SALES FOR THE FULL FY 2018/19 SHOULD THUS AT LEAST DOUBLE WHEN COMPARED TO FY 2017/18‍​

* GROUP CONFIRMS TARGETS FROM ITS “BIGBEN 2020” PLAN WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 M€ AND PROFIT RATE FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9% FOR ITS FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/2019‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)