May 21 (Reuters) - Bigblu Broadband PLC:

* BIGBLU BROADBAND PLC - CURRENTLY, WE HAVE NOT TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF ANY OF GOVERNMENT SCHEMES INTRODUCED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* BIGBLU BROADBAND PLC - REVIEWING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURES WITHIN CO

* BIGBLU BROADBAND PLC - AS AT 21 MAY 2020, TOTAL CUSTOMERS WERE C115K, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 5% SINCE 30 NOVEMBER 2019