March 28 (Reuters) - BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL:

* BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSE OF $55 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING

* HAS COMPLETED $55 MILLION SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS

* SAYS SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING BRINGS TOTAL AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISED BY CO TO OVER $90 MILLION