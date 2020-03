March 18 (Reuters) - Biglari Holdings Inc:

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS - DECIDED TO DELAY ANNUAL MEETING CURRENTLY SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 23, 2020

* BIGLARI HOLDINGS - NOTICE WILL BE ISSUED NEXT MONTH AS TO NEW DATE OF MEETING AND WHETHER SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ABLE TO ATTEND MEETING IN PERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: