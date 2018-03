March 19 (Reuters) - BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG :

* PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 3.00 EACH PAR VALUE SHARE

* PRELIMINARY FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES OF EUR 32.7 MILLION (PY: EUR 36.8 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AT EUR 21.7 MILLION (PY: EUR 24.0 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)