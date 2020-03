BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires FY Consolidated Earnings After Taxes Up At EUR 25.4 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG :

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES OF EUR 37.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.7 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AT EUR 25.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO MEASURES TAKEN BY GOVS AGAINST SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, CO CURRENTLY EXPERIENCES DROP IN SALES OF MORE THAN 90% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS DECLINE IN PROFITS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)