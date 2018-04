April 13 (Reuters) - BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG :

* CONFIRMS THE FORECAST GIVEN IN THE CONTEXT OF THE 2017 REPORTING

* Q1 SALES OF EUR 63.4 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR 65.1 MILLION, -2.7%)