BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte Modische Ends Share Buyback Program

March 18 (Reuters) - BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG :

* ENDS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* MEASURES TAKEN BY GOVERNMENTS TO COMBAT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LOSS OF SALES IN BRANCHES AND THUS CONSIDERABLE LOSS OF REVENUE

* AS PART OF BUYBACK PROGRAMME, TOTAL OF 84,307 SHARES WERE BOUGHT BACK BY MARCH 17, 2020

* AS OF MARCH 17, 2020, BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES HELD TOTAL OF 401,142 OWN SHARES, THAT CORRESPONDS TO 4.95% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL