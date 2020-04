April 8 (Reuters) - BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG :

* SINCE MID MARCH REVENUE DECLINES BY OVER 90 % COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR, Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES DECREASED BY 17.5% (Q1 2019: EUR 64.8 MILLION). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)