BRIEF-Bilby Plc Says Reached Agreement On New Debt Facilities Of £9.8 Mln

May 26 (Reuters) - Bilby PLC:

* BILBY PLC - NEW BANKING FACILITIES

* BILBY PLC - NOW REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON NEW DEBT FACILITIES

* BILBY PLC - NEW DEBT FACILITIES TOTAL £9.8 MILLION.

* BILBY PLC - SEES FY REVENUES IN REGION OF £65 MILLION AND AN UNDERLYING EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY £4.6 MILLION.

* BILBY PLC - AGREED WITH HSBC THAT FIRST COVENANT TEST FOR CO WILL BE TO ACHIEVE MINIMUM EBITDA OF £1.1 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021