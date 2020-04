April 24 (Reuters) - Bilby PLC:

* BILBY PLC - YEAR-END AND COVID-19 TRADING UPDATE

* BILBY PLC - RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR-END 31 MARCH 2020

* BILBY PLC - HSBC REMAINS SUPPORTIVE AND GROUP WILL UPDATE MARKET ONCE A NEW AGREEMENT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED