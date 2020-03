BRIEF-Bilendi FY EBITDA Up At 6.0 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - BILENDI SA:

* FY FINANCIAL UPDATE

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.15 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.95 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: CORONAVIRUS IMPACT DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, IN SOME COUNTRIES (NORDIC COUNTRIES, UK) ACTIVITY CONTINUES ALMOST NORMALLY, IN OTHERS (FRANCE, GERMANY, BELGIUM) INVESTIGATIONS ARE POSTPONED OR CANCELED

* 31 DEC 2019 CASH POSITION OF EUR 3.84 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN ITALY DESPITE MORE THAN 4 WEEKS OF CONFINEMENT THE ACTIVITY REMAINS AT A CORRECT LEVEL

* FY REVENUE EUR 32.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BECAUSE OF DIGITAL NATURE OF ITS ACTIVITY, HAS A STRONG RESILIENCE TO WEATHER CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* 31 DEC 2019 NET DEBT OF EUR 2.19 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)