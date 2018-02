Feb 15 (Reuters) - BILENDI SA:

* REAFFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF INCREASING OPERATING PROFITABILITY IN 2017.

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 8.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.7 MLN YEAR AGO YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2EqZ4hb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)