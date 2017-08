June 14 (Reuters) - BILENDI SA:

* RAISES EUR 3.45 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE

* OFFER FOR INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS OVERSUBSCRIBED MORE THAN 8 TIMES

* DECIDED TO FULLY EXERCISE EXTENSION CLAUSE, TO EXTENT OF 59,132 ADDITIONAL SHARES, INCREASING NUMBER OF SHARES OFFERED TO 453,350 AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 7.61

* TOTAL DEMAND FOR 16.2 MILLION, WHICH MEANS IT WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED 5.4 TIMES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)