Oct 25 (Reuters) - BILFINGER SE:

* BILFINGER SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR MAJOR PROJECT IN THE CEMENT INDUSTRY

* BILFINGER SAYS BILFINGER TO ASSIST WITH THE EXTENSION OF THE BARDON HILL QUARRY (UK)

* BILFINGER SAYS CLIENT IS AGGREGATE INDUSTRIES, A SUBSIDIARY OF LAFARGEHOLCIM

* BILFINGER SAYS SERVICES IN QUESTION ARE TO BE COMPLETED BY THE SUMMER OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)