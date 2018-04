BRIEF-Bilia posts drop in Q1 operational earnings

April 27 (Reuters) - Bilia AB:

* BILIA Q1 NET TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO SEK 6,978 M (6,815), AN INCREASE OF 2.4 PER CENT

* BILIA Q1 OPERATIONAL EARNINGS AMOUNTED TO SEK 218 M (267)

* BILIA SAYS LOWER EARNINGS FIGURE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO FEWER WORKING DAYS DUE TO EASTER HOLIDAY, CONTINUED POOR EARNINGS FROM SALES OF USED CARS AND FEWER NEW CARS DELIVERED

* OPERATING CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO SEK -174 M (284)

* A SAVING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN INITIATED WITH ESTIMATED ANNUAL SAVINGS OF ABOUT SEK 55 M WHEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED

* THE ORDER BACKLOG OF NEW CARS REMAINS AT A GOOD LEVEL.