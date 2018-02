Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bilia:

* Q4 ‍NET TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO SEK 7,186 M (6,297)​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A REGULAR DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.50​

* Q4 ‍OPERATIONAL EARNINGS AMOUNTED TO SEK 278 M (265)​

* Q4 ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 184 M (173) AND EARNINGS PER SHARE SEK 1.80 (1.65).​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO SEK 53 M (-267)​

* SAYS ‍WE EXPECT THAT DEMAND FOR CARS WILL BE SLIGHTLY LOWER DURING Q1 OF 2018, WHILE DEMAND FOR SERVICE WILL BE SLIGHTLY BETTER COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)