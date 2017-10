Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bilia Ab says:

* Q3 net turnover amounted to SEK 6,302 million (5,743)​

* Q3 operational earnings amounted to SEK 200 million (187)​

* Q3 ‍profit for period was SEK 143 million (127) and earnings per share SEK 1.40​