BRIEF-Bilibili Inc Q1 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.15

May 23 (Reuters) - Bilibili Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 105 PERCENT TO RMB 868 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS WAS RMB3.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS MARGIN WAS 0.4%,

* QTRLY AVERAGE MONTHLY PAYING USERS REACHED 2.5 MILLION, A 190% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* AVERAGE MONTHLY PAYING USERS FOR MOBILE GAMES REACHED 0.8 MILLION IN QUARTER, A 79% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS REACHED 77.5 MILLION IN QUARTER, A 35% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 82% OF MAUS