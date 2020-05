BRIEF-Bilibili Posts Q1 RMB 2.316 Bln

May 18 (Reuters) - Bilibili Inc:

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE RMB 2.5 BILLION TO RMB 2.55 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 2.316 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF RMB 2.19 BILLION

* Q1 AVERAGE MONTHLY PAYING USERS REACHED 13.4 MILLION, A 134% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* Q1 BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE WERE RMB1.62 (US$0.23)

* QTRLY AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS WERE 172.4 MILLION, UP 70%

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS CAUSED DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF MERCHANDISE SOLD ON COMPANY’S PLATFORM TO CUSTOMERS DURING Q1 OF 2020

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY -1.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY -4.44 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY -4.44 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW CNY 10.41 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA