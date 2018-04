April 3 (Reuters) - BILICI YATIRIM SANAYI VE TICARET AS :

* UNIT BITEKS IPLIK TO INVEST $2.2 MILLION TO SPUN THREAD, $1.2 MILLION TO COTTON, $3.5 MILLION TO MACHINE AND EQUIPMENT

* UNIT BITEKS TO MAKE INVESTMENTS IN FIRST HALF OF THE 2018

* UNIT BITEKS TO FINANCE INVESTMENTS THROUGH EQUITY CAPITAL AND LONG TERM LOANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)