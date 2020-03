March 18 (Reuters) -

* BILL ACKMAN SAYS BOEING WILL NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT GOVERNMENT BAILOUT- CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILL ACKMAN SAYS RISK OF HILTON HOTEL GOING TO ZERO - CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILL ACKMAN SAYS WE NEED A 30-DAY SHUTDOWN - CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILL ACKMAN SAYS I WENT INTO LOCKDOWN ALMOST A MONTH AGO - CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILL ACKMAN SAYS I’VE BEEN AGGRESSIVELY BUYING STOCKS- CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILL ACKMAN SAYS I BOUGHT MORE SHARES OF HILTON- CNBC INTERVIEW Source text: cnb.cx/2x59J2f