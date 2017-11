Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp:

* Bill Barrett Corporation announces Uinta basin asset sale

* Bill Barrett - ‍entered into deal with unaffiliated third parties to sell remaining non-core assets located in Uinta basin for about $110 million​

* Bill Barrett Corp - the remaining non-core assets in uinta basin​ produced approximately 2,300 boe/d during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: