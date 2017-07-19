BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp provides commodity price and derivatives update

July 19 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett Corporation provides commodity price and derivatives update

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $6.2 million in Q2 due to positive derivative positions​

* Bill Barrett -For Q2 of 2017, West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices averaged $48.29 per barrel

* Bill Barrett -For Q2 of 2017, northwest pipeline natural gas prices averaged $2.67 per mmbtu and nymex natural gas prices averaged $3.19 per MMBTU