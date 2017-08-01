FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 14 days
BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.25
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.25

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill Barrett Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results; reiterates 2017 operating guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill Barrett Corp - ‍production sales volumes of 1.53 MMBOE for Q2​

* Bill Barrett Corp - reiterates 2017 operating guidance

* Bill Barrett Corp - qtrly ‍total operating revenues $51.1 million versus $47.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $54.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill Barrett Corp - oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production were about 1.53 million barrels of oil equivalent in Q2, a 6% increase versus Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.