April 9 (Reuters) - Billabong International Ltd:

* CO APPLYING FOR ITS SHARES TO BE SUSPENDED FROM TRADING ON AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE AT CLOSE OF TRADE ON APRIL 9

* CONFIRMS THAT ORDERS MADE BY FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA APPROVING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT WAS LODGED WITH ASIC TODAY

* SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT FOR UNIT OF BOARDRIDERS INC TO ACQUIRE CO IS LEGALLY EFFECTIVE