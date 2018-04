BRIEF-Billabong International Says Federal Court Of Australia Approves Scheme Of Arrangement

April 6 (Reuters) - Billabong International Ltd :

* FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA APPROVES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA MADE ORDERS APPROVING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN BILLABONG AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* SCHEME, IF IMPLEMENTED, WILL RESULT IN A SUBSIDIARY OF BOARDRIDERS, INC ACQUIRING ALL OF BILLABONG’S ISSUED SHARES

* WHEN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BECOMES LEGALLY EFFECTIVE, CO TO APPLY FOR SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON SHARES ON ASX FROM 9 APRIL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: