Feb 23 (Reuters) - Billabong International Ltd:

* HY ‍TOTAL REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $476.4 MILLION, DOWN 6.8%​

* ‍HY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $18.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $13 MILLION

* ‍GUIDANCE AFFIRMED FOR 2018 FULL YEAR EBITDA OF BETWEEN $51.1 MLN AND $54 MLN​