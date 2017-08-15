FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Billion Industrial Holdings says revenue up 20.1 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 15, 2017 / 2:22 PM / in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue for first half of 2017 amounted to RMB3,272 million, representing an increase of 20.1%

* 2017 interim dividend of HK5.9 cents per share is declared

* Profit for first half of 2017 amounted to RMB218 million, up 67.8 percent

* Group plans to invest about US$222 million in expansion of polyester filament yarns business

* Expects annual production capacity of polyester filament yarns products to increase by 220,000 tons on completion of expansion plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

