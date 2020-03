BRIEF-Billionaire Investor Cooperman Says Optimistic Stock Market Has Bottomed On Coronavirus Fears - CNBC

March 27 (Reuters) -

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS THIS WEEK’S LOW MAY HAVE BEEN THE BOTTOM- CNBC INTERVIEW

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS RECESSION ALREADY DISCOUNTED BY MARKET - CNBC

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS STOCKS WERE EXPENSIVE WHEN THE CORONAVIRUS ARRIVED IN U.S. - CNBC

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS HIS MESSAGE TO INVESTORS IS “DON’T PANIC”, DON’T BORROW MONEY TO INVEST IN STOCKS, BE CAREFUL WITH BONDS - CNBC INTERVIEW

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS “BE DEFENSIVE” WITH INVESTMENTS UNTIL MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS SAYS S&P COULD HIT 2800 THIS YEAR - CNBC

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS HE’S OPTIMISTIC THAT THE STOCK MARKET HAS BOTTOMED ON CORONAVIRUS FEARS - CNBC

* LEON COOPERMAN SAYS HE WOULD RATHER TAKE RISK ON A WELL RESEARCHED STOCK THAN GOVERNMENT BONDS,"THAT'S HOW I HAVE MADE MY MONEY" Source text : cnb.cx/3ao50Y5