April 19 (Reuters) - Bimeks Bilgi Islem ve Dis Ticaret AS :

* SAYS FY 2017 REVENUE 240.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.21 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 NET LOSS 376.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS 147.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)