Sept 18 (Reuters) - BIMOBJECT AB:

* REG-BIMOBJECT AB: BIMOBJECT AND HOYLU SIGN LETTER OF INTENT

* ‍PARTIES ANTICIPATE A SYNERGY EFFECT TO RESULT FROM JOINT SHOWCASING AND OTHER MARKETING ACTIVITIES.​

* ‍PARTIES INTEND TO CREATE A SHOWROOM IN MALMÖ, SWEDEN, FOR SHARED USE BY BOTH COMPANIES.​