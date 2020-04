BRIEF-BIMobject Initiates Cost Reduction Program

April 9 (Reuters) - Bimobject AB:

* BIMOBJECT AB INITIATES COST REDUCTION PROGRAM AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATING TO COVID-19

* TO INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE SEK 50 MILLION COST REDUCTION PROGRAM

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED INVOICED SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 28.6 MILLION, A CHANGE OF -5% COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2019

* INVOICING WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED DUE TO DELAYED DECISION MAKING PROCESSES AT CUSTOMERS AND CONTINUED LOW VOLUMES WITHIN CONTENT PRODUCTION

* SALES TO NEW CUSTOMERS IN NORTH AMERICA AND NORDICS DID NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS

* COST SAVINGS STEM FROM, AMONG OTHERS, REDUCING ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF (IT, LEGAL AND OTHER ADMINISTRATIVE) AT COMPANY HEADQUARTERS

* COMPANY EXPECTS THAT A MAJORITY OF SAVINGS WILL BE POSSIBLE TO CAPTURE ALREADY IN FISCAL YEAR 2020

* COST REDUCTION TO INCLUDE REDUCING ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF AND TRIMMING SALES & MARKETING TEAMS

* STRONG PLATFORM GROWTH CONTINUED, WITH 1.9 MILLION REGISTERED USERS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, A GROWTH OF 33% SINCE MARCH 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)