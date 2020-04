April 9 (Reuters) - Bimobject AB:

* BIMOBJECT AB POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PUBLICATION OF ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNTIL JUNE 4TH, 2020, INSTEAD OF ORIGINALLY PLANNED DATE, MAY 7TH, 2020.

* PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT WILL ALSO BE POSTPONED UNTIL WEEK OF MAY 11TH, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)