BRIEF-Bin Chuan Enterprise to issue 10 mln new shares
September 19, 2017 / 8:28 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Bin Chuan Enterprise to issue 10 mln new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bin Chuan Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 10 million new shares of the company to raise fund for bank loan payment and working capital supplement

* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price is between T$30 and T$40

* 15 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees

* 10 percent of the new shares will be offered through public offering

* Remaining 75 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/auMxW5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
