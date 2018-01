Jan 12(Reuters) - Bin Chuan Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 10 million new shares for operating funds enrichment and bank loan repayment

* Says record date on Feb. 4

* Last date before book closure Jan. 30

* Book closure period from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/56Hkwt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)