Jan 19 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* REG-BINCKBANK AND FLOW TRADERS ANNOUNCE SALE OF THINK ETF ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V.

* SALE OF STAKES IN THINK ETF ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. TO VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORPORATION

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED BY 1Q 2018.