BRIEF-Binckbank Q1 Net Result Up at 8.5 Million Euros

* NET EARNINGS PER SHARE 18Q1: EUR 0.13 (17Q4: EUR 0.07; 17Q1: EUR 0.02)

* COST/INCOME RATIO FOR 18Q1: 71%

* Q1 TOTAL INCOME FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 39.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE RESULT AFTER TAXES FOR 18Q1 AMOUNTED TO € 8.5 MILLION (17Q1: € 1.3 MILLION),

* Q1 NET RESULT EUR 8.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL INITIAL RECOGNITION OF IFRS 9 RESULTS IN A REDUCTION IN EQUITY OF € 1.9 MILLION